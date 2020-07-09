Ruston Police Department investigating shooting that claimed one life

RUSTON, La. — The Ruston Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating a shooting earlier this week that claimed the life of a Minden man.

According to RPD, officers were notified on Tuesday, July 7, by the staff at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center Emergency Department that a man with a gunshot wound was being treated there. The victim, 20-year-old Antonio Robinson, succumbed to his injuries later that same day.

Police say the shooting happened on the North Service Road West west of Highway 167, but also say that no other information is available at this time.

If you have any other information regarding this case, please call the RPD Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish at 318-255-1111.

