Ruston man, woman arrested after juvenile alleges he was forced to stay outside of home overnight and through the next day

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A man and woman from Ruston, Louisiana, have been arrested after allegedly forcing a juvenile to stay outside of his home all night and throughout the next day.

On Saturday, August 15, deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 2200 block of Highway 818 to check on the welfare of a juvenile.

According to arrest reports, the juvenile was seen in the yard of the home for approximately two to three hours and it appeared as if an adult was yelling at him.

Bradley Via (Courtesy: Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The adult, later identified as 35-year-old Bradley Via, told deputies that the juvenile was being punished for lying, refusing to apologize, and allegedly abusing his little brother. Via told deputies that the juvenile could come back inside once he apologized.

The juvenile told deputies a different story. According to him, Via threw the juvenile out of the home by his wrist the night before and forced him to stay outside all night. The juvenile also told the deputies that Via had knocked him to the ground and at one point punched him in the stomach. He also alleged that Via held him against the wall the way by his throat and was forced to sit in the sun during the later part of the day.

Deputies noted in the reports that the juvenile was sunburned, covered in bug bites, and also had loose grass all over his body and clothes. The juvenile at one point also stated to deputies that he was very thirsty and proceeded to drink three large cups of water when provided to him.

Sarah Smith (Courtesy: Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies made contact with the juvenile’s mother, 34-year-old Sarah Smith, and she stated that the juvenile was being punished for lying. Smith stated that the juvenile was made to stay outside the previous night until midnight and then again that morning after breakfast. Smith admitted to seeing Via knock the child onto the ground but did not see Via hold the juvenile against the wall.

Both Via and Smith were arrested and taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. Via was charged with Simple Battery and Cruelty to a Juvenile. Smith was charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile.

On August 16, deputies returned to the home to execute a search warrant. During the search, deputies found a clear plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine, a clear plastic bag with suspect Xanax, and methamphetamine smoking pipes. Both Via and Smith then received additional charges of: Possession of Schedule II – Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule IV – Alprazolam, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.