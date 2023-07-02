UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 29, 2023, around 1:30 AM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Ruston Police Department. The Ruston Police stated that they were pursuing a vehicle towards our parish on Highway 33 with assistance from Lincoln Parish Sheriff deputies.

The Ruston Police Department gave the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office a description of the vehicle, and patrol division deputies were dispatched to the area to attempt to intercept the vehicle. Additionally, the Ruston Police Department said the driver of the vehicle had an active warrant through their agency.

Eventually, both the Lincoln Parish and Ruston Police Department units terminated the pursuit as the vehicle entered Union Parish. Deputies with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle traveling north on Highway 33, near Red Rock Lane, and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle attempted to flee from authorities again by speeding up. Deputies observed that the vehicle had no visible license plate and matched the description of the vehicle the Ruston Police Department had previously pursued.

During the pursuit, deputies observed the vehicle cross the center line and enter the opposing lane several times while oncoming traffic was approaching. The suspect vehicle was observed going over 100 mph several times in a posted 55 mph zone.

The pursuit continued toward Spearsville, where the vehicle turned onto Highway 558. To box in the vehicle, deputies used a rolling roadblock maneuver. To force the deputy off the road, the driver intentionally swerved towards a fully marked Union Parish Sheriff’s Office unit. Evasive maneuvers had to be performed by the deputy to avoid crashing.

A short time later, the driver suddenly stopped, exited the vehicle, and surrendered to deputies without further incident. The driver was identified as 23-year-old Alexis Quornez Drake of Ruston. Deputies discovered that Drake did not have a valid driver’s license.

Drake was transported to the Union Parish Detention Center for booking. He was charged with the following:

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle upon a Peace Officer

No Driver’s License

Improper Display of Plates

Fugitive from Justice

Drake’s bond was set by a Third District judge at $400,000. Similar charges are pending in Lincoln Parish.