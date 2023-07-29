GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After the investigation of a disturbance that occurred Monday morning, a Ruston man was arrested by Grambling Police on multiple charges. Desedrick L. Kelly, 30, was charged with stalking and violating a protective order.

Authorities were dispatched to an Edith Rose Lane apartment on Saturday after a victim called to report Kelly was on the premises. The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived.

According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, Kelly allegedly sent the victim a text message on Saturday, claiming that the victim and her family were not safe, nor was his own son. Reportedly, Kelly has previously made death threats.

Early Monday morning, Kelly allegedly called the victim around 12 times, then went to her residence and beat on her door. The victim told authorities that she ran to her bedroom and called 911.

Officers discovered Kelly walking away from the apartment door and observed the outline of a pistol in the pocket of his hoodie. Kelly was apprehended, and authorities located a 9mm pistol.

When Kelly attempted to gain entry into the victim’s residence, he reportedly damaged the apartment door hinges. A records check uncovered an active protective order against Kelly and six outstanding warrants—one from Grambling for trespassing and five for failure to appear in Ruston City Court on various traffic violations.

Kelly was booked for Stalking, Violation of a Protective Order, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Disturbing the Peace, Criminal Damage to Property, and the six warrants. Kelly’s bond is set at $19,500, but bail on the charges from the Monday incident is currently not available.