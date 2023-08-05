RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Early Monday, a Ruston man was arrested after he was discovered impaired during a traffic stop. Datreo M. Wagner, 39, was stopped after allegedly running a flashing red light at the intersection of Farmerville Street and Mills Avenue.

Additionally, the suspect’s vehicle had a nonfunctional brake light, and he did not turn on his signal when turning onto Vienna Street. Wagner was told to exit the vehicle and reportedly almost fell in the process.

Officers detected an alcoholic odor on Wagner’s breath, and he performed badly on his field sobriety test. Wagner was arrested and taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center, where he refused to give a breath sample.

In an attempt to restrain Wagner, staff tried to handcuff him when he began to take actions that could damage the detention center’s property. Wagner began throwing punches, which resulted in a deputy being punched and elbowed in the side of the face.

Wagner was eventually restrained and booked for a DWI first offense, running a red light, improper brake lights, no vehicle insurance, battery on a police officer, and resisting an officer. Bail was set at $8,000.