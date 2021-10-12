Ruston man arrested on 7 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday October 9, officers with the Ruston Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance on the 1000 block of Charles Drive.

Upon their arrival, officers were advised that an unnamed female was at her house the night before trying to fight her.

The victim then advised that during the altercation, the female’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Jarell Campbell began shooting a gun at her and her six children while they fled for safety.

During the investigation, officers located three 9mm shell casings, and eventually located Campbell at a home next door.

Jarell Campbell was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on 7 counts of Aggravated Assault with a firearm and one count of Simple Battery.