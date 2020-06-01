Ruston man arrested in connection to Sunday afternoon shooting

RUSTON, La. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting in Ruston.

According to the Ruston Police Deparment, officers were called to the 3000 block of Norton Drive shortly after 2 PM on Sunday after receiving reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing two men arguing and that one of those men was armed with a handgun. According to witnesses, the armed man fired multiple shots and struck a nearby home.

Police say that no one was injured during the shooting.

Officers identified the suspected shooter as 27-year-old Markise Murphy. While being interviewed by police, Murphy admitted to firing the gun, but claimed that he was not aiming at the other man.

Murphy was arrested and taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where he was booked on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. His bond was not set at the time of publication.

