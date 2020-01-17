Ruston man arrested for attempted armed robbery

RUSTON, La. — A Ruston man is behind bars after police say he tried to rob a local business.

According to a press release, the incident happened at approximately 2:20 PM in the 500 block of East Georgia Avenue on Thursday, January 16, 2020, when the Ruston Police Department received a 911 call reporting an attempted armed robbery.

Witnesses say the suspect, now identified as Desmond Kincaid, entered with a handgun and pointed the gun at people inside in an attempt to rob them. Kincaid then ran from the store, but a store employee followed him to East Florida Avenue.

Officers set up a perimeter and then quickly found Kincaid with the help of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit.

Kincaid has been booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on one charge of Attempted Armed Robbery. His bond is set at $500,000.

Kincaid was previously arrested in Ouachita Parish in December of 2019 for two counts of Armed Robbery. Click here to read that article.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and if you have any information about this crime, please call the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers of Lincoln Parish at 318-255-1111.

