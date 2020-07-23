Ruston man accused of beating, biting, strangling, waterboarding girlfriend in front of their child

RUSTON, La. — A Ruston man was arrested earlier this week after being accused of seriously abusing his girlfriend in front of their child.

According to arrest reports, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 1300 block of Pipes Road for a Domestic Abuse Battery complaint.

When they arrived at the home, deputies found the victim visibly upset crying and having trouble controlling her breathing. The victim told deputies that her boyfriend, 22-year-old Mathew Carrol, had “beaten her, tied her up, dragged her into another room, strangled her, bit her on the face, put a cigarette out on her arm, and waterboarded her with water bottles with their child present”. The victim also told deputies that Carrol was armed with a 9mm pistol. According to the victim, the incident lasted around two hours and during that time Carrol destroyed her cell phone, television, and even burned her mattress. The victim managed to get away and ran to a nearby home.

Deputies note in the reports that the victim still had a phone charging cord tied on her left wrist with marks that were consistent with her story. She also had red marks around her neck from being choked, a cigarette burn on her arm, and had a faint outline of a bite mark on her cheek.

The victim advised deputies that Carrol was alone in the home and still armed with the 9mm pistol. As deputies prepared to make contact with Carrol, a vehicle, driven by Carrol, began leaving the home but was stopped by the deputies. Carrol was detained at this point.

A 9mm pistol and a 12 gauge pump shotgun were found during a search of the vehicle. Deputies then searched the home where they found a smashed television and several holes smashed in the bedroom wall. Outside they found a burn pile that included a burnt mattress, burnt cellphone, glass smoking pipe with suspected marijuana residue along with several melted water bottles.

Carrol was arrested and taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges:

False Imprisonment with a Dangerous Weapon

Domestic Abuse Battery (3 counts)

Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault

Criminal Damage to Property over $500 (4 counts)

Drug Paraphernalia

