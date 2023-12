RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston Pre-Owned Cars & Trucks, a suspect reportedly broke into the premises of the car lot and stole a truck. The truck was retrieved, but the suspect remains at large.

Photo courtesy of Ruston Pre-Owned Cars & Trucks

Photo courtesy of Ruston Pre-Owned Cars & Trucks

Take a close look at the images above and see if you recognize this person. If you have any information, please contact Ruston Pre-Owned Cars & Trucks at (318) 548-8004 or the authorities. Your identity will be kept confidential.