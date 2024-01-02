RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Last Saturday, around 2:30 AM, Ruston Police responded to the Waffle House on La. Highway 33 in response to a Farmerville man armed with a handgun.

An officer saw 22-year-old Rashad Singleton with his hand on a pistol in his pants pocket. Authorities commanded Singleton numerous times to take his hand off the pistol. Eventually, an officer was able to confiscate the weapon and take Singleton into custody.

The victim explained that Singleton was making sexual gestures toward her inside the restaurant. When she turned around to tell Singleton to stop, he allegedly pulled out the pistol and threatened her. The victim told police she was unsure if he was actually going to shoot her.

Singleton was booked at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon. Bail was set at $150,000.