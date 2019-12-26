Running car stolen with 4-year-old boy inside; boy safe

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – (12/26/19) New Orleans police say a running car was stolen with a 4-year-old boy inside, but the child was found safe in the car, which was abandoned about five blocks away.

Police spokesman Juan Barnes said Tuesday that the child’s father left the boy in the running car while he visited relatives Monday evening and a teenager apparently drove off in it.

He says the unidentified youth is wanted on a kidnapping charge.

Barnes says the boy’s father was not cited for leaving the child in the car.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.