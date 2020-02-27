RPSO are searching for a man accused of attempted 1st degree murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHLAND PARISH, La. – According to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, they are searching for William “Chucky” Johnson who is accused of attempted 1st degree murder and 2 counts of home invasion.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to please contact the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)728-2071 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318)388-CASH.

Your information remains confidential and you could receive a reward for tips leading to Johnson’s arrest.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories