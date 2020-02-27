RPSO are searching for a man accused of attempted 1st degree murder

RICHLAND PARISH, La. – According to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, they are searching for William “Chucky” Johnson who is accused of attempted 1st degree murder and 2 counts of home invasion.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to please contact the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)728-2071 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318)388-CASH.
Your information remains confidential and you could receive a reward for tips leading to Johnson’s arrest.
