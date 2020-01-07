Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of Rayville man

RAYVILLE, La. — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the shooting death of one man.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Earline Street around 8 AM on Monday, January 6, 2020. Deputies responded to a 911 call and when they arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of 65-year-old Charley Island, Jr., who they say died from a gunshot wound.

Island’s death has been ruled a homicide and is under investigation by the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rayville Police Department.

If you have any information about Island’s death, call the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-728-2071 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

