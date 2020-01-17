Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

RAYVILLE, La. — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an armed robbery that happened on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

According to officials, the robbery happened at the Bee Bayou S-Mart on Highway 80 in Rayville at approximately 8:26 PM.

Investigators say a black male armed with a semi-automatic pistol entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier gave the gunman an undetermined amount of money and then the gunman left the store. The cashier was not hurt during the robbery.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-728-2071.

