RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 1, 2023, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Scott Duckworth of Rayville. Duckworth was charged with one count of Second Degree Battery. The arrest is the result of an incident that occurred on April 30, 2023 when a group of teens knocked on doors and fled.

The teens knocked on Duckworth’s door, then ran to another house and knocked on the door. Duckworth spotted the teens running through a field when he fired his weapon, striking one of the teens.

Duckworth was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $150,000.

Sheriff Gary Gilley of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of the consequences of playing ding-dong-ditch. This game has grown vastly popular because of social media.

Over the past several weeks, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints throughout the parish involving this game. Parents and guardians are urged to discuss the dangers of such pranks with their children.

In California, a man was found guilty of three counts of First Degree Murder last week after killing three teenagers during a game of Ding-Dong-Ditch.