Restaurant employee in Louisiana allegedly steals thousands of dollars from customer’s bank account

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An employee at a Natchitoches restaurant is behind bars after they were accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a customer’s bank account.

Robert Walker, 36, of Natchitoches, was arrested earlier this week and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for Felony Theft.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, on Jan. 28 officers were notified by a Cane Rio Café customer that there were several unauthorized transactions on their bank account.

The unauthorized transactions, which totaled over $12,000, all occurred during December.