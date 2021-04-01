Reserve officer, wife arrested in case involving juvenile

FRANKLIN, La. (AP) — A part-time reserve officer with the Franklin Police Department and his wife were released from jail Thursday after their arrest for alleged crimes involving a juvenile.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 32-year-old Travis Williams and 37-year-old Sherelle Williams were arrested Wednesday night.

Travis Williams faces six counts of aggravated crime against nature, while his wife was charged with being an accessory to crimes against nature and obstruction of justice.

The couple lives in Franklin. Williams’ employment status and how long he had worked for the Franklin Police Department was not immediately available.