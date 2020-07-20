Reports: Richwood man accused of motor theft, animal cruelty after throwing elderly dog into Ouachita River from stolen vehicle

UPDATE: MONROE, La. — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the dog who was thrown from a moving vehicle was found on Monday morning.

They say that deputies checked the area shortly after and found the dog. The 14-year-old Jack Russell Terrier appeared to be uninjured and has been returned to the owner.

MONROE, La. — A Richwood man is behind bars on Monday after deputies say he threw an elderly dog into the river from a moving vehicle before leading deputies on a chase.

According to arrest reports, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the 200 block of New Natchitoches Street in West Monroe for reports of a stolen vehicle with an elderly Jack Russell Terrier inside. While on the way to the scene, deputies spotted the vehicle on Jackson Street in Monroe.

After activating their emergency lights and sirens, deputies say that the driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Gregory Burton, continued driving. Deputies say that Burton finally stopped on Myers Street where he got out of the vehicle and ran.

Deputies found Burton hiding inside another vehicle in the 200 block of Chappell Street. When they attempted to arrest Burton, they say he climbed out and ran again.

Deputies did tase Burton in an attempt to take him into custody but while they were placing him in handcuffs, Burton allegedly took the taser and tased two deputies with it. The deputies eventually got the taser away from Burton and placed him into handcuffs.

When questioned about the dog, Burton told deputies that he threw the dog out of the moving vehicle into the Ouachita River. Burton then stated that he did not want to make any further statements.

Burton was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Animal Cruelty by Mistreatment Causing Pain

Battery of a Police Officer

Disarming of a Peace Officer

Resisting an Officer

