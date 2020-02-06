Reports: Man accused of choking girlfriend, punching and kicking deputies

MONROE, La. — A New Iberia man has been arrested in Monroe after deputies say he choked and hit his girlfriend.

According to arrest reports, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Springhill Road in reference to a woman being hit by her boyfriend. When deputies arrived, the victim told them that her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jacob Jumonville, grabbed her by the throat and started choking her. She also told police that Jumonville hit her in the face with an open hand before he threw her on the bed.

Deputies then went to the 2300 block of Highway 139, where the crime originally took place and made contact with Jumonville. Reports say that Jumonville answered the door but immediately began backing away when deputies identified themselves and put his hands into the pockets of his jacket. Deputies ordered Jumonville to take his hands out and tried to put him in handcuffs.

The reports say that Jumonville began swinging his arms and hit one deputy in the face with a closed fist. They also say that Jumonville kicked another deputy. After an ‘extended physical struggle’, Jumonville was placed under arrest.

During a search, deputies found a plastic bag with suspected Methamphetamine in Jumonville’s pocket and a plastic bag with suspected Marijuana in the kitchen.

Jumonville was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation

Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence

Battery of a Police Officer

Possession of CDS I (Marijuana)

Possession of CDS II (Methamphetamine)

Jumonville’s bond has not been set at this time.

