Rayne teen charged with attempted murder in weekend shooting

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – (5/28/19) Police say Broderick Mier was arrested Monday by the Rayne Police Department for attempted 2nd degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The arrest stems from a May 25, 2019 drive-by shooting, police said.

According to police, Broderick was out on bond for the February 2, 2018 homicide of Jordan Matthews.

He is being held in the Acadia Parish jail on a $325,000 bond.

