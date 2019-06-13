Queensborough shooting leaves one man in critical condition

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (6/13/19) A Shreveport man is in critical condition after an early evening shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Just after 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Jackson Street.

When they arrived at the scene, officer found a male who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to Oschners LSU Health in life-threatening condition.

Investigators are on the scene now interviewing witnesses.

We will update the article as we receive more information.

