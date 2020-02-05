Prosecutor seeks end to lawsuit over fake subpoenas

FILE – In this May 12, 2014 file photo, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro speaks at a news conference in New Orleans. Lawyers for the district attorney are asking a federal appeals court to end a lawsuit centered on his office having used fake subpoenas to coerce uncooperative witnesses. Attorneys representing Cannizzaro and some of his staff were set to argue Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, that the prosecutors are legally immune from claims made in a 2017 lawsuit by criminal justice advocates. The case is before a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – (2/5/20) Lawyers for the district attorney in New Orleans are asking a federal appeals court to end a lawsuit centered on his office’s past use of fake subpoenas to coerce uncooperative witnesses.

Leon Cannizzaro and some of his staff are arguing that they are legally immune from claims made in a 2017 lawsuit.

The suit followed a report by an online news outlet exposing prosecutors’ use of documents that looked like court subpoenas.

In reality, the documents had not been approved by a judge. Arguments were set for Wednesday before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.