WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Washington County probation officer was taken to a nearby hospital after being stabbed at the Washington/Madison County Drug and Diversion Court Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers for Central EMS said first responders were called to the drug court at 208 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville just after 12 p.m.

Dispatch said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department added the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

Sgt. Murphy said as of now officers and investigators are still going over the scene. The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.

At the time of the stabbing, the suspect wasn’t under any supervision and it was random, Murphy said. The suspect came in and attacked one of the officers.

Murphy said the suspect was taken into custody and is being interviewed at this time. He added there’s no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.