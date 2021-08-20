Police: Teen arrested for shooting woman picking up kids

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A teenager accused of shooting a grandmother while she was waiting to pick up her grandchildren from school in south Louisiana has been arrested.

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said Friday that 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch was arrested a day earlier on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting that happened near St. Francis de Sales Elementary.

The teenager had escaped in June from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish. He’s accused of shooting the 60-year-old woman as she was waiting in a school pickup line Aug. 6.

The teenager is being held in the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center.