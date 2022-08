Viewer Discretion Advised for possible bad language or confrontation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shots fired in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Ave.

This is an active shooting scene.

Police on the scene tell us that they are searching for a shooter.

A witness said that the garbage truck seen below was struck by bullets.

Image courtesy of Baton Rouge Police Department

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.