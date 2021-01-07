Police searching for man accused of killing one woman and injuring another on Jason Drive

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of murder.

According to MPD, Patrell Walker is wanted for Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Walker is wanted for his involvement in the January 4th double shooting on Jason Drive that killed one woman and injured another.

This comes after a man wanted in connection to the shooting was arrested on Wednesday night.

If you know where Walker is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.