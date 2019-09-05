Police: Monroe man sent threatening messages to ex-girlfriend months after breakup

MONROE, La. — (9/5/19) A 23-year-old Monroe man faces a Cyberstalking charged after continuously sending his ex-girlfriend messages threatening her life via Snapchat and Twitter.

On August 17, 2019, at approximately 9 a.m., deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an alleged cyberstalking.

Deputies met with the victim at the OPSO Annex who reported that Michael Anthony Turner Jr. has been harassing and threatening her nonstop since their breakup in February 2019. The messages were delivered through Snapchat and Twitter.

According to the affidavit, under the Twitter username, “giveme_my_stuff_gold_digger,” Turner wrote, “I will smoke you at yo job on Friday if I don’t get it.” Turner was demanding the victim return items belonging to him and $2,600.

A police report located at the Monroe Police Department from April 2019, stated Turner as a suspect after showing up at the victim’s job and creating a disturbance. In this disturbance, he claimed she hurt him and owes him.

Per the affidavit, deputies said Turner’s pattern of threatening behavior has left the victim emotionally distressed.

Turner has been charged with one count of Cyberstalking.

He is currently being housed at Ouachita Correctional Center where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.