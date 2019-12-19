Police: Monroe man charged with Aggravated Assault after holding gun to wife’s head

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing charges after police say he held a gun to his wife’s head and threatened to shoot her.

According to arrest reports, officers with the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 3200 block of Pearl Street for a domestic disturbance.

When police arrived the victim told them that she was trying to go to sleep when her husband, 66-year-old Travis Cherry, pushed her against the bed footboard and tried to choke her. She also stated that Cherry pulled a gun and held it to her head threatening to shoot her. The report says the gun was fired but struck the floor. Two children were inside the home when the incident occurred.

When Cherry was questioned by police, he stated that his wife was trying to grab his keys and drive his vehicle while being intoxicated. He told police that she pushed him and he pushed back. He also admitted to having the gun on him and that he accidentally fired it behind him.

Cherry was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He has been charged with Domestic Abuse Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment, and Aggravated Assault. Cherry’s bond has not been set as of yet.

