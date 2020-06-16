Police: Monroe man arrested on Attempted Second Degree Murder charge after victim found unresponsive, beaten

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after a woman was found beaten inside her home.

According to arrest reports, a Monroe Detective was called to a home in the 1500 block of Wood Street after a woman was found unresponsive in the home.

The victim, according to police, had blunt force trauma to her head and appeared to have been beaten. The victim was transported to a hospital in Shreveport due to the injuries. Reports say that the victim was listed in critical condition and was on a ventilator.

Family members of the victim say that her cell phone and money was missing from the home. They also told police that 52-year-old Timothy Ward, who stayed at the victim’s home, had not been found since the incident.

During a search of the home, detectives found blood, a bloody shoe print, a brick with hair, a bat with blood, and clothing that had been soaked with bleach.

Monroe Police Officers found Ward in the 800 block of Breard Street. Police say that clothes found in Ward’s possession appeared to have blood splatter and bleach splatter on them along with a pair of sandals that appeared to have the same print as the bloody shoe print found at the crime scene. A test of the apparent blood splatter did test positive as blood, according to the reports.

Ward was taken into custody by police and when questioned about the incident, Ward admitted to being at the home but said that he would need a lawyer to talk about going in the home.

Ward was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. He is currently being held without bond.

