Police: Monroe man arrested after shooting shotgun in air

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm after police say he shot a shotgun in the air.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in the 500 block of East Carlton Street. Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the home in reference to an Aggravated Assault.

When deputies arrived, the victim stated that she and her boyfriend, 56-year-old Leonard Williams, were in an argument. When she was leaving the home, Williams allegedly walked out the front door with a “long gun.” The victim stated that when she saw the gun, she tried to leave as fast as possible. As she neared the end of the street, the victim told deputies that she heard a loud gunshot.

Deputies also spoke with a witness who was inside the vehicle with the victim. She stated that she saw Williams walk out of the home with a gun and that he fired the gun, but she did not know where he was aiming.

When questioned by police, Williams stated that the victim slapped him across the face for an unknown reason and that made him angry so he told her to leave. Williams stated that as the victim drove away, he walked outside with a 20 gauge shotgun and fired one time into the air.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. His bond has been set at $6,000.

