Police: Man arrested for stealing approximately $2K worth of phone cable

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man is under arrest for theft of phone cable from AT&T.
On Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office says they were called to Prairie Road on a complaint of theft. When the deputy arrived on scene he met with an AT&T employee who said a large amount of phone cable was missing from the property. The employee valued the loss at around $2,000.
Deputies say they found the cable in the back of a white Ford F-150 during a separate investigation. Deputies say they found the owner of the truck, Donald Jones, and arrested him.
According to the deputy who made the arrest Jones admitted to picking up the cable on the side of the road and taking it home with him.
Jones has been booked into OCC on one count of theft.
