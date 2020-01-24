Police: Man arrested for dragging officer with car

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested and accused of dragging a police officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Advocate reports 24-year-old Jamon Evans was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and possession of schedule II drugs.

Baton Rouge police pulled Evans over and learned he had an active arrest warrant in Georgia. An arrest affidavit says Evans resisted, maneuvered back into the driver’s seat and drove off, dragging the officer about 20 feet.

Evans eventually stopped and officers found two grams of crystal meth inside his car. It’s unclear whether Evans has an attorney.