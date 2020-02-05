Police: Man arrested for domestic abuse after victim’s children used his body wash

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing a Domestic Abuse charge after police say he punched his girlfriend several times.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on Tuesday night on Lock Drive in Monroe.

When Monroe Police Officers arrived at the home, the victim stated that she was in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Vonterrius White. According to the victim, the fight started over her children using White’s body wash. She told police that White punched her several times all over her body throughout the house while saying, “I can end this right now.”

The victim also stated that White punched and scratched her in the face/neck. Officers noted that there were several scratches and small cuts on the victim’s face. They also noted that the victim’s shirt appeared to be loose from White grabbing and dragging her across the yard.

The victim’s children were at the home during the incident. When asked, one of the kids stated that he watched White “hit his momma a bunch of times.”

The reports state that White told police that “she hit him too, but he don’t want to press charges or nothing. He just gunna take his lick.”

White was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center, charged with Domestic Abuse – Aggravated Assault with Child Endangerment. His bond has been set at $6,500.

