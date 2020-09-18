Police: Local man charged with battery of a police officer

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police say they have one man in custody on charges of Battery of a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Shoplifting.

According to the arrest affidavit police were called to Walgreens, Thursday, September 17 at around 10:00 a.m. by an employee who said there was a man who was refusing to leave.

When police arrived at Walgreens, they say they spoke with Khalil Varner and told him Walgreens wanted him to leave. Officers say Varner refused to leave.

Varner told the officers he was homeless and he was not going to leave the store.

The officers say he was given several opportunities to leave, and they said he would be arrested if he did not leave. Varner still refused to leave.

When officers attempted to hand cuff him, Varner pulled away, turned to face the arresting officer, and hit the officer with his either his forearm or his elbow.

Officers took Varner into custody. Then, the Walgreens employees informed police Varner had also eaten some food products that he did not pay for and they wanted to press charges.

Vaner has been booked into OCC on charges of Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Shoplifting, Battery of a Police Officer, and Resisting an Officer.