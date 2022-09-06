WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

According to the press release, deputies responded to 11201 Pleasant Hill Road in rural Washington County on Saturday for the reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found one person had been shot twice in the abdomen by an off-duty deputy.

The off-duty deputy was identified as Adair County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Adams.

Central EMS responded to the scene and transported the person to Washington County Medical Center.

The original video was obtained by detectives and the investigative file will be submitted to the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney for review.