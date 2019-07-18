Police in multiple parishes arrested 2 suspects in connection with 60 burglaries

CATAHOULA PARISH, La (07/17/19)– Investigators say it was a team effort of multiple parish police departments to find the suspects involved in over 60 burglaries in the state of Louisiana.

Two suspects are under arrest, accused of running a burglary ring that’s plagued businesses in Louisiana. Detectives say these suspects committed more than 60 burglaries over the last year.



“It’s just like they were staying one step ahead of us. They hit a store, then they hit us and then they would go to LaSalle or Rapides, they were just bouncing around,” said Toney Edwards, Sheriff of Catahoula Parish.



Both Mark Tyler Evans and Brady Cormier are facing numerous burglary charges from several agencies across the state. Many of these burglaries happening right here in the Arklamiss.



Police say the burglars hit Richland, Franklin, LaSalle, and Catahoula parishes. Other parishes hit were Avoyelles, Point Coupee, and Rapides. Investigators say the pair targeted convenience stores, gas stations, Dollar Generals, and similar shops.

Investigators say locations in multiple parishes were hit by the accused burglars.



Lee’s Short Stop in Sicily Island was hit twice. Police say the men were thinking outside the box to get in the stores.



“They actually cut a hole in the tin and went through the roof to gain accesses to the inside,” said Edwards.



The Dollar General in Jonesville was also hit. The suspects were looking for money, mainly in ATM’s and safes.

“They were able to cut through the wall, where the safe was at,” said Edwards.

Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards

Officials say Evans and Cormier stole tools from a different store to cut through the cement wall and directly take the money out of the safe, without having to go into the store.

“That lets you know they cased the place out, to know exactly where to go into. Because they went right into where the safe was at,” said Edwards.

Detectives say the duo may be involved in crimes in Mississippi and Texas, those investigations are ongoing. Adams and Cormier were picked up in Rapides Parish. The Catahoula Parish Sheriff is calling these suspects professionals because they were in and out within minutes.