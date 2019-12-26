Police in Louisiana warn of fake money circulating

DUSON, La. (WVLA) – (12/26/19) Duson Police say they’re working two cases where multiple fake $20 bills were used at local truck stop casinos.

They say a white man in his 40’s driving a newer model white or silver Ford F-150 pick-up used the fake money early Thursday morning.

Investigators say, while reviewing video, they saw the man grabbing the fake money from a ‘very large stack of bills’ in his truck.

Police say the bills appear real to the eye, touch, and even pass the counterfeit pen, however Duson Police have 14 bills all with the same serial number: M799339894C.

They say it’s likely more bills have been used, but have not yet been reported.

Duson Police are encouraging people to check their $20 bills closely. You should contact law enforcement if you’ve received bills with that same serial number.

