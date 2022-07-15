BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Zachary Police Department was asked to investigate a disturbance on Sunday, July 10.

The officer arrived at an unidentified location on Spring Hollow Ct. around 5:45 a.m.

The alleged victim in this case stated that “her ex-boyfriend, Roger Frederick Shoemaker, 32, of, Monroe, came to her residence and banged on the front door then left,” according to the affidavit.

This was the second time in the span of eight hours that Shoemaker had attempted to make contact with the victim.

The affidavit states that on Saturday, July 9, around 10:20 p.m., the 32-year-old is accused of directing threatening messages towards the victim.

A third and final call came relating to this case came into the Zachary Police Department around 7:30 a.m. on July 10th.

“Officers received a follow-up call in regards to a device located near the back tire on the driver’s side of a vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

The device was later identified as a Mobile-200 4G GPS Tracker with Live Audio Monitoring.

Shoemaker allegedly “sent screenshots to the victim of where her location was,” according to the affidavit.

This GPS tracker with live audio capability was seized as evidence in this case.

Shoemaker was arrested and taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday, July 14.

The 32-year-old is charged with Telephone Communications; Improper Language; Harassment, Prohibited Usage Of Tracking Device(S) and Stalking.

The Monroe man remains behind bars and at this time, no bond has been set.