NAPOLEONVILLE , La. (BRPROUD) – Phillip Evans Landry, 21, of Napoleonville, was arrested over the weekend after failing to stop when asked by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

That deputy allegedly saw Landry driving recklessly in Plattenville.

A traffic stop was initiated but Landry allegedly chose to engage in a chase.

“The pursuit continued through highways and fields until south of Napoleonville,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO says that on multiple occasions during the chase, Landry was clocked going over 120 mph.

Eventually, Landry was found and arrested by deputies.

The Assumption Parish man was charged with the crimes listed below:

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Resisting An Officer

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Driving While Intoxicated – First Offense

Speeding – 31 Plus Miles Over MPH

Landry is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center on $65,000 bond.