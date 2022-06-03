COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of a man who exposed his genitals to a store cashier.

Around 11:00 a.m. on May 17, Covington Police responded to a call about a man walking up to the cashier at Big Lots, located at 1200 US Business Highway 190, with his genitals exposed while paying for a drink.

The police department took to Facebook on May 25, asking for help identifying the suspect, who was seen on store surveillance video.

On June 1, with the help of the community, the suspect in this incident was identified as 28-year-old Bryan Paul Guillerman.

His name was released on social media, and police asked once again, for the community’s help in locating the suspect.

On June 2, Guillerman turned himself in to the Covington Police Department. Guillerman has been charged with one count of Felony Obscenity.