Police arrest suspect, second victim dies after St. Gabriel shooting

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — (1/5/20) A suspect is in custody a week after a deadly shooting in Iberville Parish.

Police arrested Jaylon Brown, 21, on Saturday. The arrest comes a week after the shooting, which happened near an LSU AgCenter building in St. Gabriel.

Two people have died from the shooting. Passenger Aleysia Maynor, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dararius Evans, 28, died Saturday, following complications from a gunshot wound to the head.

Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

