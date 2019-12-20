Police arrest Arkansas teen in connection to armed robbery case

EL DORADO, Ark. (El Dorado News-Times) – (12/20/19) A 16-year-old male has been arrested for alleged armed robbery that happened last week at a convenience store in Arkansas and after being reported missing, along with his 16-year-old girlfriend, several hours after the robbery occurred.

The boy was identified by El Dorado policeas a suspect in the robbery after being recognized on surveillance video footage that captured the incident on December 12.

Both the suspect and his girlfriend were found in Saline County and arrested.

The boy has been transferred to a juvenile detention facility in Batesville.

He is facing felony charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a minor and a misdemeanor charge of theft of property.

