BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — On April 4, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 31-year-old Ethan Colby Seal from Mayflower, Arkansas.

Seal was booked by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts of possession of illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, drag racing, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding and driving while under suspension.

According to deputies, on April 3, police were observing traffic on Highway 21 north of Bogalusa when they saw a car and motorcycle racing northbound at eighty-five miles per hour.

One deputy pursued the car and another, the motorcycle. According to police records, the car stopped, but the driver of the motorcycle sped away from police.

Police were able to identify the driver of the car as Ethan Colby Seal.

According to a post on Facebook from the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, Seal was in possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and transported to the Washington Parish Jail where his bond his set at $5,000.

The deputy that followed the motorcycle ended the pursuit due to potential danger risks and was not able to get any information on the driver.

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Sherrif, Randy Seal made a statement about the incident.