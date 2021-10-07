Police arrest a Monroe man after he stabs his niece with a knife

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the Parkview Apartments in reference to a black male being armed with a knife and stabbing a tire on his niece’s vehicle. The witness who called the officers mentioned that they were afraid of being stabbed and shot one round at the suspect’s leg without making contact.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with 52-year-old Michael Dewayne Henry and he mentioned that he did not recall every detail of the incident. However, he did recall stabbing someone’s tire after he was yelled at, “blacking out”, and hitting the ground.

According to the arresting officers, they spoke with Henry’s niece and she admitted that he stabbed her tire and charged at her and her other uncle. She also stated that Henry would not stop waving the knife in a stabbing motion which resulted in her other uncle shooting at Henry.

Officers discovered a stab wound on the lower right abdomen of Henry’s niece.

Henry was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Aggravated Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Aggravated Assault.