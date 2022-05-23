BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, Livingston Parish authorities are highlighting a podcast that sheds light on an unsolved case that’s baffled officials for over a decade.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), 58-year-old Barbara Blount vanished from her Holden home on May 2, 2008, and to this day, authorities are still searching for answers.

Detectives say there were no signs of forced entry, which seemed to indicate that a robbery did not take place, and Blount’s car was later found in a wooded area less than a mile from her home.

In a Saturday afternoon post on its official Facebook Page, LPSO shared a link to the podcast about the case, Real Life Real Crime- A podcast by Woody Overton.

Officials also asked that anyone with information come forward by calling LPSO at 225-686-2241 extension one or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.