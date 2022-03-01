OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a woman on four counts of Forgery.

Lori Samuel

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

According to deputies, they were called out to Centric Federal Credit Union on a complaint of fraud. Deputies say when they arrived on scene bank employees told them the arrestee, Lori Samuel, had cashed three checks valued at $30.00, $40.00, and $30.00 that belonged to the victim in the month of February.

According to the arrest affidavit, the bank employees advised the day of this arrest Samuel attempted to cash a fourth check for $40.00, and it was at this time they learned Samuel did not have permission to cash checks on the account.

Deputies say when they contacted the victim, they said Samuel must have stolen the checks from their house. The victim continued to tell deputies, according to the affidavit, that Samuel did not have permission to use the checks and they did not sign any of the checks.

Deputies say they made contact with Samuel, read her the Miranda Rights, and Samuel admitted to stealing the checks. Deputies say Samuel also admitted to signing the checks and successfully cashing three of them in Ouachita Parish.

Deputies say Samuel was taken to Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on four counts of Forgery.