MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Thelma Drive, in Richwood, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on September 18, 2022.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. Patrol deputies arrived on scene to discover a deceased male victim who had been shot.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office currently has no suspects in connection with the homicide. The current vehicle of interest is a dark-colored Jeep, SUV style, possibly a Liberty.

At this time no other information is available for release regarding this case.