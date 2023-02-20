WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 20, 2023, authorities responded to Tidwell Road in reference to an investigation. The complainant reported that one of their residents, 19-year-old Benjamin Carter, had gathered many suspicious materials that appeared to be ingredients for creating a bomb.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office uncovered a sizeable amount of black powder and many types of disassembled ammunition. Additionally, lead pipes were found that could potentially be used to make a pipe bomb.

The complainant also mentioned that on a desktop computer at the facility, there was a search in the history on how to make a pipe bomb. Authorities advised Carter of his Miranda rights, and he admitted to trying to make a bomb and that he had an Amazon order in route for bottle rocket fuses for detonating the bomb.

Carter claimed he had no intentions of bringing harm to others; he just wanted to witness an explosion. Carter was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center, where he was charged with Attempting to Manufacture an Explosive Device.