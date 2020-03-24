Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office adds two men to most wanted list

MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has added two Monroe men to their most wanted list.

Michael Goins (Courtesy: OPSO)

19-year-old Michael Goins is wanted for one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

OPSO believes that Goins is possible in the Oak Manor Apartments area of Monroe.

23-year-old Joe Lowery is wanted for the following charges:

Joe Lowery (Courtesy: OPSO)

Second Degree Battery

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm & Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Probation Violation

Failure to Appear (3)

OPSO says that Lowery’s last known address is Marx Street in Monroe, but they believe he is possibly in the Dallas, Texas area.

If you have any information on either of the two men pictured above, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

